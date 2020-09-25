A pair of seasonal families are being recognized for their contributions to the community.

On Thursday, the Huntsville Hospital Foundation unveiled new signage at the front of the Huntsville Hospital to honour the Sprott Foundation and the Dani Reiss Family Foundation.

The Sprott’s gift of $1 million to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation in August of 2018 has had a substantial impact on healthcare in Muskoka.

“We have had the occasion to use the hospital and we’re grateful it is there, especially as we spend more time in this community. We wanted to know what we could do to help,” Eric Sprott said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Dani Reiss, President and CEO of Canada Goose has enjoyed many years coming to the Huntsville/Lake of Bays area as a child and nowadays he spends more time here with his own family.

“I strongly believe in giving back to the communities that we are a part of and inspired by” Reiss said. “As a teaching hospital for doctors and nurses who are looking to apply their skills to northern Canada, Huntsville Hospital is known as a gateway to the North, and is a community that has long held a personal connection for me. Our hope is that this gift will inspire others to give”.

The Dani Reiss Family Foundation has also committed over $1 million to support advanced technology for the hospital that is not currently covered by provincial healthcare taxes.

Canada Goose also recently donated gowns and other protective equipment to support the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director of Huntsville Hospital Foundation Katherine Craine says the Sprott’s and the Reiss’ donations have made a positive difference in the lives of individuals in this community.

“We depend on donations from our entire community so our health teams have the best of technology to do their jobs,” Craine said. “Both of these generous families have been inspired by this community’s passion and support of its hospital, and wanted to express their support. And, great things happen when we work together.”

