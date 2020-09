Ontario is putting more restrictions in place as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

As of 12:01 Saturday morning, restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments won’t be allowed to sell alcohol after 11 o’clock at night.

They will also have to close at midnight and stay closed, except for takeout and delivery until five a.m.

Strip clubs across Ontario have also been ordered to close.

For a second straight day, Ontario reported just over 400 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.