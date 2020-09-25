Ontario is reporting just over 400 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row.

Friday’s 409 new cases is the same number that was reported on Thursday.

Seventy-five per cent of the new cases reported today are in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa with 65 per cent in people under the age of 40.

There were 41,800 tests done over the last day, a record for the province.

Ontario’s total caseload is now at 48,905 with 86.2 per cent resolved.

One more person died from the virus in the province bringing the death toll to 2,836.