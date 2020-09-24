A Huntsville company is being recognized as one of the biggest tourist attractions in Ontario.

On Wednesday, Attraction Ontario named Treetop Trekking the province’s Top Outdoor Attraction for 2020 in the Ontario’s Choice Awards.

The award is given to the outdoor tourism attraction that received the most votes from the public over a six-month period.

In a press release, Marketing Director Mike Stiell says like most people and businesses, 2020 has been a challenging year.

“For most of the spring we didn’t even know if we would be able to open at all, so to go from that, to now being awarded Ontario’s Top Outdoor Attraction, we are so honoured and proud,” Stiell said. “This is a testament to the effort and passion of every single member of our team.”

Treetop operates six adventure parks across Ontario, including the one in Huntsville.

The adventure park company is also one of three finalists for the Attraction of the Year award, which is given to the business that receives the most votes across all of Attraction Ontario categories.

The winner of that award will be selected on October 28th.