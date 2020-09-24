Ontario is reporting just over 400 new COVID-19 cases.

Thursday’s 409 cases come on the heels of 335 new cases on Wednesday, 478 on Tuesday and 425 on Monday.

The majority of cases, 68-percent are in Toronto Peel Region and Ottawa.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott says there were 30,600 tests completed over the last day.

Sixty-three per cent of today’s new cases are in people under the age of 40. Ontario’s total caseload is now at 48,496 with 86.4 per cent of cases resolved.

No new deaths were reported with the death toll remaining at 2,835.