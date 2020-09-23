Residents and organizations in Muskoka Lakes have another opportunity to apply for some extra funding amid the pandemic

The township says it is accepting applications for the second intake of its COVID-19 Community Relief Fund – which was approved at a council meeting back in July.

The first intake of applications has been reviewed – distributing $24,000 in funding to six community organizations to help them with COVID-19 related needs.

“It is important that we continue to support our residents and local community-based organizations. The COVID-19 Community Relief Fund Program has allowed the Township to contribute and support these organizations so that they can continue to provide services to community needs,” Mayor Phil Harding said in a press release.

The program’s objective is to provide direct financial support to non-profit, community-based organizations that support community needs resulting from the pandemic.

To view the program guidelines and application form – head here.

The second intake for applications is now open until November 13, at 4:00 p.m.