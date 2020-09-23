There’s a slight dip in the number of daily COVID-19 cases being reported in Ontario.

After 478 cases were reported on Tuesday and 425 on Monday, Ontario reported 335 new cases on Wednesday.

There are 102 new cases in Toronto, 79 in Peel Region and 65 in Ottawa.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott says 35,400 tests were completed over the last day.

She says 69 per cent of Wednesday’s cases are in people under the age of 40.

Three new deaths from the virus were added bringing the death toll to 2,835.

Ontario’s total caseload is now at 48,087 with 86.5 per cent resolved.