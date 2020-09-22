Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

A pair of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in Muskoka.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed the two new cases Tuesday, which gives Muskoka 12 active cases in September – a new record for a single month.

The previous record for a month in Muskoka was 11 cases, which was recorded in both April and June.

According to the Health Unit, the first case involves a Muskoka Lakes man who contracted the virus through close contact, while the other is a Huntsville man whose case is still under investigation.

Both are between the ages of 18-34.

There are now six active cases in Huntsville, five in Bracebridge, and one in Muskoka Lakes, while Gravenhurst, Georgian Bay and Lake of Bays all have zero.

Overall, there have now been 47-lab confirmed cases in Muskoka with 38 recovered and one person who died as a result of the virus.