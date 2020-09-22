It looks like the District has its new CAO.

The District of Muskoka announced Tuesday that it’s appointing Julie Stevens as Chief Administrative Officer – following the departure of former CAO Michael Duben, who resigned back in June.

Over the last seven years, Stevens has developed a comprehensive knowledge of the District’s business to advise Council on strategic priorities.

“It is a complex and unique time to serve the District of Muskoka,” Steven said. “I look forward to working closely with District Council, staff and partner area municipalities to do all that we can together to help Muskoka’s communities not only recover but to also thrive during these challenging times.”

Stevens grew up in Huntsville before going to school and starting a career in Toronto.

She, her husband and their two adult children have called Huntsville home for the past 18 years.

Chair John Klinck and the CAO Selection Panel conducted the search process with support from executive search firm Odgers Berndston.

“District Council is very pleased to have Julie lead our exceptional staff team, especially as we navigate the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19 and work to support our communities as we recover together from this global pandemic,” Klink said. “We believe Ms. Stevens possesses that unique combination of skills and abilities that will allow her to continue the great tradition of exceptional leadership at the District of Muskoka.”

Stevens edged out more than 40 applicants from across Canada in order to earn the position.

She will assume the role effective September 28.