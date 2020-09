Police are investigating a break and enter at Oliver’s Coffee.

Bracebridge OPP says they have begun looking into an incident at the Manitoba Street-business, which they believe took place overnight on Sunday.

Police say an unknown suspect or suspects entered the business and stole a large quantity of cash.

If you have any information or video surveillance from the area – you’re asked to contact Bracebridge OPP.

Anyone who’d like to remain anonymous can report to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.