Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Two new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in Muskoka.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit said Monday that the new cases involve two Bracebridge women, both between the ages of 45-64.

According to the Health Unit, the first case is listed as an institutional outbreak while the second is under investigation.

Since the start of September, Muskoka has recorded 10 confirmed cases, split evenly between Huntsville and Bracebridge.

For Bracebridge, the five cases they’ve had in that time are more than they’d experienced through the entirety of the pandemic

Huntsville meanwhile, has led the District in cases with 15 since March.

The new cases come following the District’s announcement of another outbreak at the Pines Long Term Care Home, the second outbreak at the home since the end of August and since the pandemic began.

Last week’s 53 total cases throughout Simcoe Muskoka were also the second highest number recorded in Simcoe Muskoka.

Overall, there have now been 45-lab confirmed cases in Muskoka with 38 recovered and one person who died as a result of the virus.