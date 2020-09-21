Huntsville is getting a big boost toward a new transit project.

On Friday, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka announced that Ontario is investing over $122,000 in the town’s Ridership Growth Plan by nominating it under the Public Transit stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

“A better transit system will make life easier for so many residents of Huntsville,” Miller said. “Transit is not just a city issue. The expansion of Huntsville’s transit system will help people to get to work, get to medical appointments and do so many other errands without a car so I would like to thank the Federal Government for partnering on this project.”

The project has been approved by all levels of government for final funding under the ICIP program.

The funding will go towards the procurement of one conventional bus and replacement of one para-transit bus to allow for the redesign and expansion of Huntsville’s public transit.

In a press release, Huntsville Mayor Karin Terziano says this will help the town over the next few years by increasing the number of buses in the community.

“This will help enhance the transit service available, including the para-transit services,” she said. “Transit services are essential for residents that need a sustainable method of transportation, do not have access to a vehicle or who experience loss of mobility. This funding ensures that we are able to expand our community transit system for many years to come.”

The project will be funded by all three levels of government.

Huntsville will invest $143,512, Ontario will invest $122,488 – while the Federal Government will invest $147,000.

Minister of Infrastructure Laurie Scott says this project will make a real difference in people’s lives.

“Better public transit creates stronger communities,” Scott said. “It helps people spend less time commuting to work and home, and more time doing the things they love with those they care about most.”