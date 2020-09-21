Another staff member at the Pines has tested positive for COVID-19.

The new case comes following the District’s decision last Thursday to lift the institutional outbreak at Bracebridge’s Long Term Care Home following two straight weeks of no new cases.

The District announced the case Saturday after 186 staff were tasted as part of the mandatory bi-weekly testing.

At this time, the District says it’s still waiting for the results of approximately 80 staff members.

Meanwhile, the staff member who tested positive is not experiencing any symptoms and is self-isolating at home.

The new case means the home must once again declare a respiratory outbreak.

As a result, for the time being, the District says they are suspending all resident visits and enhanced protocols for the cleaning continues.

Based on the recommendation from Public Health, all residents in the home area where the staff member worked will be tested on Monday.

All staff will also be re-tested through next week.

The District says it remains focused on protecting residents and staff at the home from COVID-19 and extensive measures are being taken to ensure the health, safety of wellbeing of residents and staff remain in place.

The Pines Long-Term Care recently experienced its first outbreak resulting from one employee testing positive for COVID-19 back on August 30, and subsequently has a resident test positive on September 2, 2020.

Regular updates continue to be provided to residents, their families, and staff along with regular updates to the community.

According to SMDHU, community spread of the virus has sharply risen to numbers not seen since the spring.

The health unit is asking the public to shrink their social circles as much as possible to those within their own household and to be cautious to reduce their exposure within the community.