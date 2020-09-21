Police in Almaguin Highlands are investigating reports of a bullet striking a resident’s driveway.

On September 6, officers investigated a complaint regarding a possible shooting incident on Whitney Road in Perry Township.

Police are reminding residents that they’re permitted to target practice but it’s important to follow safety rules or someone will get hurt or killed.

People who handle or discharge firearms without care, attention or consideration for people and property can be fined up to $25,000 or could face prison time, up to two years.

Fortunately, there were no injuries – and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).