Ontario is reporting 425 new COVID-19 cases.

It’s the highest number of new cases the province has reported since June 2nd when 446 new cases were recorded.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted Monday morning that 31,700 tests were completed over the last day.

There are 175 new cases in Toronto, 84 in Peel and 60 in Ottawa.

Elliott says 67 per cent of the new cases are in those under the age of 40.

Two more people have died from the virus in Ontario with the provincial death toll now at 2,829.

47,274 people have tested positive with 87 per cent have recovered.