A man is facing sexual assault charges following an incident in Moose Deer Point First Nation.

On August 30, Bracebridge OPP was dispatched to an address in the First Nation, regarding an allegation of a man entering a woman’s home and assaulting her.

Following an investigation, police arrested 35-year-old Joshua Isaac with sexual assault and unlawfully entering a dwelling.

Isaac will be before a judge in Bracebridge on November 10.