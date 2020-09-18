A sizable grant is being divvied to 20 charities across Parry Sound-Muskoka.

In an effort to address the impacts of COVID-19, the Muskoka Community Foundation announced Friday that it’s awarding $189,000 to these charities and their clients.

The grants are part of the Emergency Community Support Fund, courtesy of the Federal government.

The ECSF is a $350 million fund that looks to provide support to charities and non-profit organizations serving vulnerable Canadians.

In a press release, Executive Director of the Foundation Lynn DeCaro notes the important role charities play in the health and vitality of our communities.

“COVID-19 has impacted the way in which organizations have been able to continue to safely deliver programs in a rural setting,” she said. “These grants have been able to fund projects such as technology and software that allows clients to continue participating in programming, equipment upgrades to accommodate increased food donations to food banks and an increase in part-time staffing positions to meet the needs of new service delivery approaches”.

DeCaro also highlighted the importance of the partnership with United Way Simcoe Muskoka.

She adds that the fund was unique in that charities were able to access grants from all of their national partners to support different aspects of a project.

“This allowed the Muskoka Community Foundation and UWSM to develop a close working relationship in order to support grant applicants and ensure they were able to deliver successful and sustainable projects. We were thrilled to be able to work so closely with the amazing team at Simcoe Muskoka United Way who supported 13 projects in Muskoka for a total of $332,644.”

Funds will be given to the Georgian Bay Biosphere, Muskoka Women’s Shelters and Services, Dorset Community Partnership Fund, Muskoka Victim Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Muskoka Seniors, Muskoka Parry Sound Sexual Assault Services, Georgian Bay Public Library, Gravenhurst Against Poverty, Hospice Muskoka, Huntsville Hospice, Table Food Bank, and the Muskoka Steamship and Discovery Centre.

For a full list of grants awarded through Community Foundations of Canada’s network, head here.