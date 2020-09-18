Ontario is reporting just over 400 new COVID-19 cases.

The 401 cases reported on Friday is the largest single-day increase since early June.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted that over 35,800 tests were completed over the last day.

She says there are 130 new cases in Toronto, 82 in Peel and 61 in Ottawa which are the three regions where stricter social gathering limits were put into effect as of Friday.

Elliott says 67 per cent of the new cases are in people under the age of 40.

46,077 people in Ontario have tested positive for the virus with 88.1 per cent resolved.

The provincial death toll remains at 2,825.