Healthcare in Parry Sound-Muskoka is getting a bit of a boost from the Ontario government.

On Wednesday, the province announced through its Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund, that it is investing $175 million this year for upgrades, repairs and maintenance at 129 hospitals across Ontario, including $50 million for COVID-19 related projects and other urgent projects.

That includes $1,119,642 for Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare and $1,006,394 for the West Parry Sound Health Centre.

According to MPP Norm Miller, the renewal fund will help these hospitals maintain their infrastructure and ensure a safe, comfortable environment for patients.

“This year, the funding is substantially increased and we see that in the amounts of money coming to both MAHC and West Parry Sound Health Centre – because of COVID. So, there’s money that’s required to be spent to keep things safe during these times and prepare for surges.”

In a press release, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliot says maintaining infrastructure is another way the province can ensure Ontarians have access to health care services.

She notes that’s especially true amidst the pandemic.

“Our ongoing investments to support essential projects like repairing roofs and windows and adding more isolation spaces can make a big difference to a patient’s experience,” Elliot said. “It’s part of our plan to build the capacity we need to end hallway health care in Ontario.”

Miller meanwhile, is thrilled with the investment in local hospitals.

He says the funding is just another example of how the province understands the needs of small and medium-sized facilities.

“In Muskoka, a lot of the funding is being used to create things like more negative pressure isolation rooms,” he said. “With COVID, comes the requirement of physical distancing so, we will also be investing to expand waiting rooms to allow for that.”

The funding will also help hospitals address issues such as upgrades or replacement of roofs, windows, security systems, backup generators and fire alarms.

It will also be pivotal in the ongoing response to COVID-19.