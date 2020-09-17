A Muskoka couple has made a sizable investment into local healthcare.

On Thursday, the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation announced its largest single donation from a living donor in its history, in the form of $2 million from Bary and Brenda Gray of Gravenhurst.

The donation will be used to renovate and purchase new ultrasound and radiology equipment for the diagnostic imaging department at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital.

The Foundation says SMMH will also recognize the Grays by renaming the imaging department the Bary and Brenda Gray Imaging Department.

“Quality health care and a well-equipped hospital are so important to a community,” Brenda said. “We feel very fortunate to be in the position to show our gratitude in this way.”

After building a seasonal home in Gravenhurst in 2009, the pair sold their home in Aurora in 2019 and moved to Muskoka year-round.

According to the Foundation, Bary’s twice needed to go to the emergency department – and following his experiences – the Grays inspired the Grays to make the donation.

“I am now under the excellent care of Dr. Cipriani,” Bary said. “Along with the rest of the healthcare team at the hospital, we really feel we couldn’t be in better hands.”

Executive Director for the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation Colin Miller says they were ecstatic to accept the generous gift.

“Many people don’t realize how important donors are to the range of services a community hospital can offer,” Miller explained. “The Grays’ generosity will benefit the South Muskoka community for many years to come.”