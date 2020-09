Police are asking for your help in assisting with a theft investigation.

Huntsville OPP says sometime between this past Saturday and Monday, a Westinghouse 9500 watt generator was stolen by an unknown suspect or suspects from a business on Centre Street and West Road.

Pictured above is the model of the generator that was stolen.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.