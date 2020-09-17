The outbreak at the Pines has officially been lifted.

The District of Muskoka said in a press release Thursday that the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has lifted the institutional outbreak at the Long Term Care Home following two straight weeks of no new cases.

“We thank residents, families and staff for their hard work, perseverance and dedication that made this significant achievement possible,” the statement said. “We also thank the community for their on-going support and best wishes.”

The District notes the resident who previously tested positive for COVID-19 is recovering and their symptoms are almost completely resolved.

Public Health will have to ensure every staff member is tested every two weeks going forward starting this week and residents will require testing only if they start to experience symptoms.

With the outbreak status lifted, visits and short term home visits will resume shortly as directed by the Ministry of Long Term Care.

Meanwhile, there will be policies and procedures in place to ensure when guests enter the home that visits are as safe as possible and measures are in place to protect staff, residents and family members.

Virtual meetings are being arranged to better connect with families and provide the opportunity for staff to answer questions.