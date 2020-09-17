Ontario is reporting close to 300 new COVID-19 cases.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted Thursday morning that the province added 293 new cases over the last day.

She says 35,000 tests were processed with 85 new cases in Toronto, 63 in Peel and 39 in Ottawa.

Elliott says 70 per cent of the new cases are in people under the age of 40.

45,676 people in the province have tested positive for the virus with 88.5 per cent resolved.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Ontario is at 2,825.