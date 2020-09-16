A COVID-19 Assessment Centre is returning to Huntsville.

Starting on September 18, the District’s Muskoka Paramedic Services, Huntsville physicians and the town of Huntsville will be offering testing and assessments for anyone displaying symptoms at the Huntsville Active Living Centre.

In a statement, Mayor Karin Terziano expressed her gratitude for the opening of this location.

“Council and I are extremely grateful to the District’s Muskoka Paramedic Services and Huntsville’s physicians for working with the Town to provide this service within our community,” she said. “We recognize that travel can sometimes be a challenge, therefore this location will assist individuals in our community with easier access to COVID-19 testing when they need it most.”

The Huntsville COVID-19 Assessment Centre location does not require an appointment.

Anyone displaying symptoms who would like to be tested, can be tested during the scheduled hours of operation.

Physical distancing and public health guidelines will be in place and anyone who attends is asked to wear a mask.

The centre will do their best to see you as quickly as possible. Staff may take a short break mid-day. Please allow yourself enough time to accommodate any wait periods.

Test result timelines cannot be guaranteed with the average result period being from 2-6 days, and up to 14 days.

Testing in Huntsville will take place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you require testing outside of the Huntsville COVID-19 Assessment Centre hours, you can head to the Assessment Centre in Bracebridge.