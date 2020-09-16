There’s a new Executive Director for Muskoka Tourism.

The Muskoka Tourism Marketing Agency announced Wednesday that is bringing in Janet O’Connell who will be assuming the position effective immediately.

“My fellow board members and I have great confidence that Janet is the right person to lead Muskoka Tourism during our recovery and into the future. Notably, her ability to build consensus and innovative approach to finding solutions will be key for our tourism operators across the district.” Chair of the MTMA Board of Directors Leah Leslie said in a press release.

O’Connell brings with her 30 years of experience within the tourism and not-for-profit sectors, having most recently led the Careers in Tourism Project for the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario.

She found early success in her career in advertising sales and event production – which led to her gaining the role of Vice President for the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers.

Locally, O’Connell brought her consensus-building know-how to her role as CEO of Boating Ontario Association where she actively advocated to government at all levels for support of our marine industry and created marketing content focused on attracting consumers to recreational boating.

As an avid outdoor enthusiast – she says she’s passionate about the District and the opportunities we can share with travelers.

“Ensuring we deliver messaging that we are prepared to safely welcome back travellers as we move into the fall of 2020 is a priority for me,” she said. “I’m looking forward to building on the legacy of work done by the MTMA over the years and to lead Muskoka Tourism in its mission to create marketing excitement that inspires visitors to choose Muskoka first and often. It has long been a personal goal of mine to move permanently to the area and I couldn’t be happier to be making Muskoka my home.”

Moving forward the Muskoka Tourism Marketing Agency says it will focus on creative and innovative marketing that builds toward making Muskoka the “must-experience” destination in Ontario.