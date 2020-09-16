Ontario Premier Doug Ford says new provincial fines are coming for those who don’t follow social gathering limits.

During a press briefing Wednesday afternoon, Ford said there’s going to be some “severe, severe” fines for those that don’t abide by the limits and added the fines will be the highest in the country.

It comes with COVID-19 cases rising in the country and many officials pointing to social gatherings as being one of the main reasons behind the increase.

Ford says there will be a cabinet discussion on Wednesday about social gathering limits and he says he has received input from local mayors and local medical officers of health.

As for increased testing, Ford says Ontario will soon have “thousands of testing areas” involving all the “major retailers.”

He echoed the comments of several local medical officers of health in saying that you should only go to a testing centre if you’re showing symptoms.

Ford says they are aiming to carry out 50,000 tests a day across the province.

He also announced during the briefing that the province is launching a new online and interactive COVID-19 tool that parents can use for their children before they go to school.