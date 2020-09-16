Ontario is reporting over three hundred new COVID-19 cases for the second time this week.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted Wednesday morning that the province recorded 315 new cases over the last day.

It comes after 313 new cases were recorded on Monday and 251 on Tuesday.

Elliott says 29,000 tests have been processed over the last day.

Twenty-five public health units are reporting five or fewer cases with 12 reporting no new cases.

There are 77 new cases in Toronto, 61 in Ottawa and 54 in Peel.

Elliott adds 64 per cent of the cases reported Wednesday are in people under the age of 40.

45,383 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Ontario, with 88.7 per cent resolved.

The death toll from the virus in the province is now at 2,822.