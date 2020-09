Emergency crews are on scene at Kelvin Grove Park following reports of a man whose kayak overturned.

Bracebridge OPP is currently scouring the Bracebridge River and Falls for an 81-year old man.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is at the scene assisting in finding the individual.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

We’ll have more details when they become available.