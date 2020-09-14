Ontario Premier Doug Ford says “every option is on the table” including more shutdowns when it comes to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

It comes after the province reported 313 new cases of the virus on Monday, the highest daily number since early June.

During a press briefing on Monday, Ford said his government has been preparing for a potential second wave of the virus for months and have been studying measures including everything from expanding healthcare capacity to procuring more personal protective equipment.

He says they need to treat the province as different regions when it comes to determining the severity of the virus and he again pleaded for people to cut out social gatherings.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott says they don’t want to move Ontario back into Stage Two and she also suggested they would be best to treat the situation with a regional approach.

She says a second wave will be more complicated and difficult as it coincides with flu season and she says a fall preparedness plan will be unveiled soon.