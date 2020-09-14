Two people are facing drug charges following a months-long investigation.

From July to September, Muskoka Street Crime Unit was engaged in a drug investigation in Gravenhurst.

On August 4th, police say they attempted to arrest a man on Luigi Road.

During the arrest, the vehicle fled, however, OPP note the male passenger in the vehicle was known to police and the investigation continued.

Then on Sunday, officers arrested a man as well as a minor and seized approximately four ounces of cocaine, oxycodone pills, and a quantity of Canadian Currency.

As a result, police have charged Michael Estrada Suazo of Toronto.

Estrada Suazo faces multiple possession and trafficking charges as well as numerous offences for failing to comply.

Meanwhile, the minor, a 17-year old from Toronto, also faces possession and trafficking charges.

Both accused have been held for bail at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge.