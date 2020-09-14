An employee at the Gravenhurst McDonald’s has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the restaurant, the worker who tested positive last Friday has since been quarantined and is now in self-isolation.

McDonald’s says everyone who was within close contact of the employee has also been tested and there have been no other confirmed cases.

The restaurant closed its doors following the results and underwent extensive cleaning and sanitation before reopening again.

They say they are working with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to make sure all measures are taken to protect the health and safety of their guests.

If you’ve been to the Gravenhurst location recently and have concerns, you can find helpful information on the health unit’s website.