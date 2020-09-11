Drive-through COVID-19 testing is returning to Huntsville.

The District of Muskoka announced Friday that testing will take place for those who are not displaying symptoms but would like to be tested.

No appointment is necessary although wait times are expected depending on volume.

If you decide to attend, you’re asked to wear a mask, bring a valid health card, follow all instructional signage and remain in vehicle until Community Paramedics provide direction.

Those travelling from outside Muskoka are asked to consider their local COVID-19 Assessment Centre as your first option.

Testing is still available by appointment for symptomatic people and asymptomatic people by calling your primary care provider or the MAHC COVID-19 Assessment Centre line at 1-888-383-7009.

When you arrive, you will receive detailed information on how to get your results.

The Assessment Centre/Community Paramedics do not have test results nor do they have control over the length of time it takes to process COVID-19 tests.

Results can also be checked online using Ontario’s COVID-19 Test Results Viewer.

The drive-through operation may be discontinued immediately if dangerous weather approaches or if safety is a concern.

Testing takes place Monday, at the Canada Summit Centre, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

For more on COVID-19, head to the Simcoe-Muskoka Public Health Unit’s webpage.