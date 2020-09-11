Ontario is reporting over 200 new COVID-19 cases.

The 213 cases reported Friday are the highest number of new infections reported since late June.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted the province completed over 32,500 tests in the last day.

She says 26 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases with 18 reporting no new cases.

There are 71 cases in Toronto, with 38 in Peel and 37 in Ottawa and 67% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40.

44,068 people have tested positive, with 89.9% resolved.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths dropped by one, to 2,813.