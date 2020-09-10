The Ontario government is spending almost $15-million to help increase access to mental health and addictions services.

Officials say the funding will help support people from all walks of life during this unprecedented time, including families, young people, children, front line workers, and Indigenous communities.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the funding Thursday afternoon in Sudbury with the funding coming from the Support for People and Jobs Fund.

Ford says it will help community-based mental health and addictions programs meet increasing service demands.

It was also announced that the province is investing an additional $2.9 million in eight research projects that aim to support Ontario’s response to COVID-19.