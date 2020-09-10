A pair of grant programs are looking to provide financial support for Bracebridge-based organizations and community groups.

The town announced Thursday that applications are now open for the Event Tourism Grant as well as the Community Grant Program, allowing local groups and not-for-profits to apply for specific projects or one-time funding.

Each grant program has specific eligibility criteria and is geared towards two very different target audiences.

The Event Tourism Grant is for applicants who can demonstrate that their event is a ‘tourism driver’, providing an economic spin-off for the community through visitor spending and overnight stays.

Meanwhile, the Community Grant Program is an opportunity to display Bracebridge’s on-going commitment to working with organizations that provide beneficial projects for the community.

The town notes it is not the intention of this grant program to provide on-going base funding for community organizations.

In a press release, the town says it is exciting to look at giving financial support to organizations working on projects that could directly benefit Bracebridge for many years.

If you’re interested in these programs, you are encouraged to review the specific application and contact the appropriate department for more information.

The application forms for both grants can be found here.

The deadline for both grants is November 6, 2020.