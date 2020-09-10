Ontario is reporting 170 new COVID-19 cases in the province.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted Thursday morning that the province completed nearly 25,000 tests over the last day.

She says 28 public health units in Ontario are reporting 5 or fewer cases with 14 reporting no new cases.

There are 55 cases in Toronto, with 28 in York, 22 in Peel and 12 in Ottawa.

Elliott says hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients all continue to remain essentially stable.

The caseload is up to 43,855, with 90% deemed resolved.

The death toll from the virus in Ontario is at 2,814.