Bracebridge is set to welcome a new baseball academy.

The town announced Tuesday the launch of the Muskoka Outlaws High School Baseball Academy, set to start in September of next year.

The Academy will house some of the top high school talent in the country to live, attend school and train in Bracebridge.

The town says players moving into Bracebridge will be matched with billet families and attend Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School.

The team will practice and train in Bracebridge five days a week throughout September to June and is expected to take part in multiple showcase tournaments throughout the Northern USA.

Team President, Joe Hickes says when the exploratory committee determined that offering a high school baseball academy could work in Ontario, it became clear that Muskoka is uniquely suited to be the perfect home.

“A small-town feel, with a big city opportunity, provides players’ families with peace of mind knowing that their children will become part of a fantastic community,” Hickes said. “The Town of Bracebridge has a tremendous track record of working in partnership with youth sports, and we could not be happier that the Outlaws are calling Bracebridge home.”

Mayor Graydon Smith adds that the town is happy to welcome the program to the community.

For information about the team or academy or if you’d like to discuss billeting or sponsorship opportunities – you can head here.