Parks and beaches in Gravenhurst will be getting tidied up ahead of the fall season.

The town announced in an update Wednesday, that its staff is preparing for the changing season and sharing a reminder to residents that its Annual Fall Maintenance Program is getting underway starting next week.

Maintenance includes removing buoy lines from Franklin Beach, Lorne Street Beach, Muskoka Beach, Muskoka Bay Park, Gull Lake Rotary Park and Bass Lake Park.

Swim delineators or buoy lines are intended to provide a clear delineation for a safe zone for swimmers and provide separation between designated swim areas and watercrafts.

Once these buoy lines are removed, you’re advised to use caution if you decide to continue using the beach.

Additionally, other equipment such as reaching poles and life rings will also be removed from the beach area for the season.

Signage and COVID-19 protocols are still in place to remind beachgoers to use these beaches at their own risk and practice safe distancing.

Meanwhile, town staff says the Muskoka Wharf Splash Pad will close for the season next Monday – as crews prepare to winterize it for the colder months.