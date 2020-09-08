Ontario is taking a pause on loosening health restrictions from COVID-19 as cases are on the rise.

A four week pause being put on loosening the restrictions means social circles and public gatherings won’t be increased until October 6th at the earliest.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott says the pause is being put in place because of the increase in cases seen recently.

Ontario reported 185 new cases on Tuesday and 190 on Monday.

It comes as schools across the province are starting to reopen to students.