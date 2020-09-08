As students head back to class across the country this week, Canada’s Top Doctor says now is not the time for complacency.

Dr. Theresa Tam says while Canada is striving to maintain what she calls a slow burn of COVID-19 cases she says the daily case counts continues to increase and that is concerning.

Tam says the best way to protect children returning to school is to keep the community transmission of the disease low.

She encourages everyone to continue with public health measures, like physical distancing, hand hygiene, and wearing masks.