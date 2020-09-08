Ontario is reporting close to 200 new COVID-19 cases.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted Tuesday morning that Ontario added 185 new cases over the last day.

That’s on top of the 190 new cases that were added on Monday.

Elliott says 28 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases.

Toronto is reporting 48 cases with 42 in Peel and 37 in Ottawa.

The death toll remains at 2,811 as no new deaths were recorded on Monday or Tuesday.

39,196 Ontarian’s have recovered from the virus, which is over 90 per cent of known cases.