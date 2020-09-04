Muskoka Brewery played host to a few dignitaries today, as Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and local MPP Norm Miller attended the brewery to give a certificate to the business for stepping up during COVID-19.

The Premier thanked the workers for supporting both the community’s as well as the province’s front line workers and organizations when it switched over to the production of hand sanitizer in early April.

Todd Lewin, Muskoka Brewery owner, said it was an honour to have the guests tour his business, “We know how busy everyone is right now especially a Friday of a long weekend. For them to take time, go for a tour, meet some of our team, talk about the business and opportunities on how to grow the business as well as creating jobs here in Muskoka was a great opportunity.”

Lewin said he and his team are proud of how they were able to help during the pandemic, “In terms of how fast we brought it to life, how we were able to help out so many front line workers… We were presented a nice certificate thanking us for stepping up and helping out.”

Lewin said his business was not exempt from the economic impact that COVID-19 had on the Province in the spring, “It’s been very interesting ups and downs. When COVID hit and the government announced closures of bars and restaurants… like most other businesses, it was pretty uncertain. Out first concern of course was the health and safety of our team and to keep everyone employed and our head above water.”

Despite the shaky start to the season, Lewin says his business had a fantastic summer, “It was shaky for a couple of months in the spring. Once the LCBO stores stayed open, once the patios opened and the bar and restaurants opened […] It came roaring back.”

**With files from Bradley Aubin