Fifty new jobs are coming to Bracebridge. At his daily briefing at Smart Safe Science in Bracebridge today (Friday) Premier Doug Ford announced the company will be receiving $2-million from the Ontario Together Fund. The funding will allow the company to expand its manufacturing of lighter, breathable, and more comfortable face masks.

The company will create 50 jobs and when it is at full capacity will be able to produce 200,000 masks monthly. Smart Safe Science President Andrew Struthers wore one of the new masks to Ford’s briefing today and said in March his company heard the Premier’s call to pivot Ontario’s manufacturing industry to make critical personal protective equipment and they rapidly deployed engineers to develop real-world solutions to the global pandemic.

Andrews says his company is committed to overcoming mask fatigue syndrome with their new Smart Mask, “People need a cool, consistent and comfortable mask that allows them to live, work, play and breathe safely.”

The mask will monitor body temperature while the person is wearing the mask and will connect to a smartphone app that will send real-time information about the user’s health condition. The mask will conform to the wearer’s face making it more comfortable.