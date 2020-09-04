Another increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases today. Ontario has added another 148 new cases bringing the total number of cases to 42,834.

The bulk of the new diagnoses, 85-percent, are in the GTHA and Ottawa. This is the ninth straight day Ontario has added over 100 cases.

The number of deaths decreased by one to 2,811, which could mean the province has received new information.

Another 116 people have recovered in the last day and 28,591 tests were done.