If the pandemic has slowed your roll to get a drivers licence, good news. The province will be starting up Class G road testing on September 8th. All DriveTest centres will once again be offering full services with strict protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Our government has taken great care to ensure the health and safety of staff and customers as DriveTest centres have gradually reintroduced services,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “The resumption of full driver testing services at DriveTest centres will help more people to get back to work as our province continues to reopen.”

Road tests are available by appointment only and can be booked by clicking here.