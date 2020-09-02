Huntsville OPP is investigating an on-line cottage rental scam.

Police say the scam is set up by suspects who post an ad of a cottage for rent on the internet – featuring pictures of the cottage and rental information.

The ad itself appears legitimate.

OPP says suspects ask victims to send them money via e-transfer or direct deposit to a bank account and then the victims attend the cottage for their vacation to find the actual owner completely unaware of any transaction.

Police warn that once the money is paid out, it can be very difficult to get it back.

Police are recommending potential renters or anyone using any online advertisement sites such as Kijiji to review their online safety tips section prior to making any purchases.

Within the on-line Kijiji section “how do l stay safe while using Kijiji” it states “Never send or wire money to sellers or buyers”.

Some other safety tips include viewing the property with a friend in person and with the owner present prior to payment – and not to send money via direct deposit or e-transfer.

Anyone renting a cottage should be very cautious and only deal directly with the owner of a cottage or a reputable business that specializes in seasonal cottage renting.

The owner/business should be searched on the internet to find reviews from past customers and legitimacy.

You should also meet in a public place – such as a bank during business hours.

Anyone with any information about this scam is asked to contact Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.