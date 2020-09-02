A temporary road closure will be underway next week on Covered Bridge Trail in Bracebridge.

The town said in an update that starting next Tuesday, the road will be partially closed from 111 Ball’s Drive to 11 Covered Bridge Trail – as work continues on the Covered Bridge Roofing Project.

As a result, the road is partially closed to vehicular traffic.

Automated traffic signals are being installed on both sides of the bridge, closing one late at a time and causing delays.

The road will remain available for pedestrian traffic and Emergency Services.

More details can be found here.