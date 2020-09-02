The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is responding after they received reports of an alleged cougar sighting in Huntsville.

Last week, the Ministry received a call from a resident who claimed that she saw a cougar along Town Line Road West.

Senior Media Relations Officer MNRF Jolanta Kowalski says because this person was over 200 feet away from the animal – it’s difficult to determine the legitimacy of the sighting.

“The caller did say the animal seemed bigger than a large breed of dog with a long tail and smooth black fur but again, that’s quite a distance. Unfortunately, the caller was unable to get a photograph or physical evidence.”

Kowalski says while there have been cougar sightings in the province; it’s been quite a few years since the last confirmed sighting occurred in Muskoka.

She adds this is why it’s important to substantiate these reports by taking photographs with specific locations or mapping coordinates.

“When people think they’ve seen a cougar, we always ask that they mark the day, the time, the location and call the Ministry. Physical evidence is the most helpful – like photos or tracks. There have been confirmed cougar sightings in Ontario but they are very rare.”

Kowalski says if you do happen to encounter a cougar, the best practice is to stay calm, back away slowly and leave the area.

If you feel your life is in danger – you’re encouraged to call 911.

For more information on cougar sightings and what to do if you encounter one – head here.