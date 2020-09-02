There’s been an uptick in new COVID-19 cases in Ontario. The province added 133 new cases over the last day bringing the total to 42,554.

Over 24,000 tests were done yesterday and now Ontario has completed 3-million tests since the pandemic began.

More people recovered yesterday than were diagnosed with 137 cases now considered resolved. There have been no new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 21 of the province’s 34 health units reported no new cases, we do know that 43 cases were from Toronto, 34 from Peel, 15 from York Region, 12 from Ottawa, and six from Durham Region.