Bracebridge continues its gradual re-opening of town facilities and programs.

On Tuesday, the town said in a press release that staff have been monitoring and continue to monitor changes in Provincial orders and regulations related to re-opening of these amenities.

The town is acting on the advice of the Ontario Minister of Health, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, the Lifesaving Society, Red Cross and various other organizations and associations.

Town staff have also developed guidelines and associated policies and procedures required to ensure it has the proper health and safety measures in place prior to opening and offering programs or facilities.

These measures include physical distancing, pre-screening of program participants, hand washing and hand sanitizing, disinfecting of program equipment, wearing of non-medical masks, reduced capacity for programs and facility rentals, and enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols.

The Town says at its discretion, it can cancel or modify programs and rentals as required.

For complete recreation program, drop-in and swim lesson details, visit the virtual 2020-2021 Fall/Winter Leisure Guide.

This electronic publication highlights programs and will be updated if schedule changes or program modifications occur.

The Leisure Guide is available on-line and no print copies are available.

Please note that all individuals must register and pay in advance for all recreation drop-in and multi-week programs including swimming, fitness, aqua fitness, walking track and more.

At this time, no walk-in programs or activities are being offered.

Pre-registered drop-in programs commence September 14, 2020 and registration details are provided below.

Fall recreation swim lesson and multi-week program registration starts Wednesday, September 16, 2020 beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, online registration is preferred and registrations will also be accepted over the phone by calling (705)-645-3037.

Bracebridge is working closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and other community partners to monitor the global situation regarding COVID-19, and to respond accordingly.

The town will continually update its website with any changes to Town services as a result of COVID-19.